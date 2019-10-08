Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rowhani. Photo: AFP
How Russia and its allies benefit from Trump’s Syria withdrawal
- A complete US pull-out would remove Russia’s only military equal from the contest to shape Syria’s future
- Russia will face less resistance as it pursues its goal: a settlement that returns the entire country to the control of President Assad
A Turkish military helicopter flies over as Turkish and US troops return from a joint US-Turkey patrol in northern Syria in September. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump threatens to ‘totally destroy and obliterate’ Turkey’s economy over Syria assault
- Trump’s extraordinary Twitter warning against Nato ally Turkey came just after the White House announced a US military drawdown in Turkish-Syrian border areas
- That decision appeared to give Turkey a green light to attack its long-time Kurdish foes who have been fighting alongside US forces against Isis
