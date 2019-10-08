Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rowhani. Photo: AFP
Middle East

How Russia and its allies benefit from Trump’s Syria withdrawal

  • A complete US pull-out would remove Russia’s only military equal from the contest to shape Syria’s future
  • Russia will face less resistance as it pursues its goal: a settlement that returns the entire country to the control of President Assad
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:00pm, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rowhani. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Turkish military helicopter flies over as Turkish and US troops return from a joint US-Turkey patrol in northern Syria in September. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Donald Trump threatens to ‘totally destroy and obliterate’ Turkey’s economy over Syria assault

  • Trump’s extraordinary Twitter warning against Nato ally Turkey came just after the White House announced a US military drawdown in Turkish-Syrian border areas
  • That decision appeared to give Turkey a green light to attack its long-time Kurdish foes who have been fighting alongside US forces against Isis
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:11am, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Turkish military helicopter flies over as Turkish and US troops return from a joint US-Turkey patrol in northern Syria in September. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.