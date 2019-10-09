Channels

A tank is unloaded from a truck as Turkish armed forces drive towards the border with Syria near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Turkey strikes Syria-Iraq border in preparation for attack after US pull-out

  • Military is seeking to prevent Kurdish forces from using route to reinforce northeast Syria
  • Trump praises Turkey as trade partner just hours after threatening to ‘destroy’ its economy, invites Erdogan to visit US in November
Topic |   Turkey
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:32am, 9 Oct, 2019

A tank is unloaded from a truck as Turkish armed forces drive towards the border with Syria near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
US military forces patrol in northeast Syria. File photo: US Army via Reuters
United States & Canada

Turkey says it will not bow to Trump’s threat over its Syria plans

  • Turkey has planned an attack in northeast Syria after Trump pulled out US troops, leaving Kurdish forces, long allied with Washington, vulnerable to incursions
  • Trump’s shock withdrawal has sparked condemnation by even his loyalists
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:33pm, 8 Oct, 2019

US military forces patrol in northeast Syria. File photo: US Army via Reuters
