A tank is unloaded from a truck as Turkish armed forces drive towards the border with Syria near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Turkey strikes Syria-Iraq border in preparation for attack after US pull-out
- Military is seeking to prevent Kurdish forces from using route to reinforce northeast Syria
- Trump praises Turkey as trade partner just hours after threatening to ‘destroy’ its economy, invites Erdogan to visit US in November
Topic | Turkey
US military forces patrol in northeast Syria. File photo: US Army via Reuters
Turkey says it will not bow to Trump’s threat over its Syria plans
- Turkey has planned an attack in northeast Syria after Trump pulled out US troops, leaving Kurdish forces, long allied with Washington, vulnerable to incursions
- Trump’s shock withdrawal has sparked condemnation by even his loyalists
Topic | Syrian conflict
