Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A file picture of fans cheering during the AFC Champions League final at the Azadi stadium in Tehran. Photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East

Iran lifts decades-long ban on women attending soccer games at stadiums

  • Iran began barring women from watching sports matches decades ago, with clerics saying they must be shielded from the sight of semi-clad men, among other things
  • The change came after Fifa threatened to suspend the country over its controversial male-only policy
Topic |   Fifa
SCMP

DPA  

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:00pm, 9 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A file picture of fans cheering during the AFC Champions League final at the Azadi stadium in Tehran. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Fans hold a banner reading “Let Iranian women enter their stadiums” during the friendly international football match between Sweden and Iran at the Friends Arena in Solna near Stockholm in March 2015. File photo: AFP
Middle East

She wanted to watch soccer. Now Iran’s ‘Blue Girl’ is dead after setting herself on fire

  • Sahar Khodayari, 29, was caught dressing as a man to sneak into stadium, for which she could have been jailed for six months
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:29pm, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Fans hold a banner reading “Let Iranian women enter their stadiums” during the friendly international football match between Sweden and Iran at the Friends Arena in Solna near Stockholm in March 2015. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.