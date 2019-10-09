A file picture of fans cheering during the AFC Champions League final at the Azadi stadium in Tehran. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iran lifts decades-long ban on women attending soccer games at stadiums
- Iran began barring women from watching sports matches decades ago, with clerics saying they must be shielded from the sight of semi-clad men, among other things
- The change came after Fifa threatened to suspend the country over its controversial male-only policy
Topic | Fifa
Fans hold a banner reading “Let Iranian women enter their stadiums” during the friendly international football match between Sweden and Iran at the Friends Arena in Solna near Stockholm in March 2015. File photo: AFP
She wanted to watch soccer. Now Iran’s ‘Blue Girl’ is dead after setting herself on fire
- Sahar Khodayari, 29, was caught dressing as a man to sneak into stadium, for which she could have been jailed for six months
Topic | Iran
