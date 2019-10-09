A Turkish miliary convoy in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border. Photo: IHA via Reuters
Turkey’s offensive in Syria will bring ‘peace and stability’, Erdogan tells Russia’s Putin
- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey’s move would ‘ease the path to a political solution’
- Turkish troops have been gathering along the border for assaults on Kurdish positions in northeastern Syria after Trump withdrew US troops
US military forces patrol in northeast Syria. File photo: US Army via Reuters
Turkey says it will not bow to Trump’s threat over its Syria plans
- Turkey has planned an attack in northeast Syria after Trump pulled out US troops, leaving Kurdish forces, long allied with Washington, vulnerable to incursions
- Trump’s shock withdrawal has sparked condemnation by even his loyalists
