Boys stand at a back of a truck as they flee Ras al Ain town in Syria on Wednesday. Photo: Rodi Said
US senators propose tough sanctions on Turkey after Syria attack
- Bipartisan move targets Turkish President Erdogan and other leaders, as well as any foreign national who provides support to country’s military
- Bill would trigger sanctions unless Trump administration certifies to Congress every 90 days that Turkey is not operating in Syrian territory
A Turkish miliary convoy in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border. Photo: IHA via Reuters
Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria with air strikes on border town
- At least two killed and others injured in bombardment
- Trump calls operation a ‘bad idea’, saying US does not endorse assault, despite it being made possible by his pull-out of American troops from Syria
