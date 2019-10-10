Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Boys stand at a back of a truck as they flee Ras al Ain town in Syria on Wednesday. Photo: Rodi Said
Middle East

US senators propose tough sanctions on Turkey after Syria attack

  • Bipartisan move targets Turkish President Erdogan and other leaders, as well as any foreign national who provides support to country’s military
  • Bill would trigger sanctions unless Trump administration certifies to Congress every 90 days that Turkey is not operating in Syrian territory
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 6:45am, 10 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Boys stand at a back of a truck as they flee Ras al Ain town in Syria on Wednesday. Photo: Rodi Said
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Turkish miliary convoy in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border. Photo: IHA via Reuters
Middle East

Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria with air strikes on border town

  • At least two killed and others injured in bombardment
  • Trump calls operation a ‘bad idea’, saying US does not endorse assault, despite it being made possible by his pull-out of American troops from Syria
Topic |   Turkey
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 2:32am, 10 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Turkish miliary convoy in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border. Photo: IHA via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.