A combination image showing Alexander Kotey (left) and Shafee Elsheikh, two British men accused of involvement in the Islamic State's summary executions of Western hostages, photographed in a detention centre in Rmeilan, Syria, in August. Photos: Alice Martin/The Washington Post
James Foley beheading: US to take custody of two British Islamic State militants dubbed the ‘Beatles’
- Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh are accused of being involved in execution of the US journalist and other Western captives
- Pair are being handed to US military because Turkish incursion into Syria threatens their continued detention by Kurdish forces
