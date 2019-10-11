Channels

SCMP
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the extended meeting with provincial heads of the ruling Justice and Development Party in Ankara, Turkey, on October Thursday. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Syrian invasion: Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatens to flood Europe with millions of refugees as world leaders denounce attack

  • President’s remarks refer to deal with EU that includes US$6.6 billion in aid in return for Turkey preventing movement of migrants
  • Swell in asylum seekers is a key issue in Europe, fuelling rise in far-right populism
Topic |   Turkey
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:21am, 11 Oct, 2019

Boys stand at a back of a truck as they flee Ras al Ain town in Syria on Wednesday. Photo: Rodi Said
Middle East

US senators propose tough sanctions on Turkey after Syria attack

  • Bipartisan move targets Turkish President Erdogan and other leaders, as well as any foreign national who provides support to country’s military
  • Bill would trigger sanctions unless Trump administration certifies to Congress every 90 days that Turkey is not operating in Syrian territory
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 6:45am, 10 Oct, 2019

Boys stand at a back of a truck as they flee Ras al Ain town in Syria on Wednesday. Photo: Rodi Said
