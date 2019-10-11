Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the extended meeting with provincial heads of the ruling Justice and Development Party in Ankara, Turkey, on October Thursday. Photo: AFP
Syrian invasion: Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatens to flood Europe with millions of refugees as world leaders denounce attack
- President’s remarks refer to deal with EU that includes US$6.6 billion in aid in return for Turkey preventing movement of migrants
- Swell in asylum seekers is a key issue in Europe, fuelling rise in far-right populism
Topic | Turkey
Boys stand at a back of a truck as they flee Ras al Ain town in Syria on Wednesday. Photo: Rodi Said
US senators propose tough sanctions on Turkey after Syria attack
- Bipartisan move targets Turkish President Erdogan and other leaders, as well as any foreign national who provides support to country’s military
- Bill would trigger sanctions unless Trump administration certifies to Congress every 90 days that Turkey is not operating in Syrian territory
Topic | Syrian conflict
