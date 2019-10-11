Kurdish families flee their home towns Ras al-Ein due to the Turkish offensive in northern Syria. Photo: EPA-EFE
Turkey says over 200 dead, thousands displaced in its attack on US-allied Kurds in Syria
- Turkey says 228 militants have been killed in its offensive against the Syrian Democratic Forces, led by Kurdish YPG militia
- The US has warned Turkey of ‘consequences’ over the assault on its allies
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces march during a demonstration against possible Turkish military operations. Photo: AP
Explained: why are Syria’s Kurds accusing the US of betrayal?
- Earlier this year, Kurdish-led forces, with backing from a coalition made up of the US and dozens of other countries, took Isis’s last territory in Syria and eliminated its caliphate
- Turkey’s aim is to expel the Kurdish fighters from a 20-mile buffer zone along Syrian-Turkish border and to completely crush the Syrian Kurdish fighters and stop their nascent state
