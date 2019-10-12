A Turkish soldier gestures from a tank in the border town of Akcakale in Turkey’s Sanliurfa province on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Turkey vows to press on with Syria assault despite US threat of ‘very powerful’ sanctions
- US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says US can ‘shut down Turkish economy if we need to’
- Erdogan defiant as he continues push against Kurdish forces that UN says has displaced more than 100,000 so far
Kurdish families flee their hometowns Ras al-Ein due to the Turkish offensive in northern Syria. Photo: EPA-EFE
Turkey says over 300 dead, thousands displaced in its attack on US-allied Kurds in Syria
- Turkey says 342 militants have been killed in its offensive against the Syrian Democratic Forces, led by Kurdish YPG militia
- The US has warned Turkey of ‘consequences’ over the assault on its allies
