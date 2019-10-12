Channels

Iranian-Canadian environmentalist Kavous Seyed Emami in a photo released by his family in February 2018. Photo: Family of Kavous Seyed Emami via AFP
Middle East

Iran releases Maryam Mombeini, widow of Iranian-Canadian Kavous Seyed Emami, who died in Tehran prison

  • Maryam Mombeini back in Canada after being held for 18 months
  • Iranian authorities say her husband, Kavous Seyed Emami, killed himself after being arrested for spying, but family disputes this
Topic |   Iran
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:13am, 12 Oct, 2019

An Iranian flag. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Iran sentences man to death on charges of spying for the CIA

  • Three others were handed 10 years in prison on accusation of spying for the United States and Britain, a state-run news agency reported
Topic |   Iran
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 11:12pm, 1 Oct, 2019

An Iranian flag. Photo: Reuters
