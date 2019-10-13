A US forces outpost is seen on a hilltop, top left, outside Ayn Al Arab or Kobani, Syria. Photo: AP Photo
Pro-Turkey rebels ‘execute’ nine civilians in Syria, monitor claims, amid international outcry over Erdogan’s offensive
- The Kurds said a female Kurdish party official and her driver were among those killed
Topic | Syrian conflict
People hold pro-Kurd flags and banner in Paris on October 12. Photo: AFP
Tens of thousands march in European cities to protest against Turkey’s continuing Syria offensive
- Organisers said ‘more than 20,000 people’ took part in the demonstration in Paris after Ankara stepped up its assault on Kurdish-held border towns
Topic | European Union
