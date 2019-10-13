The salute was made after Cenk Tosun’s winning goal for Turkey in the game in Istanbul on Friday.

After the match, a photo was also posted on the official Twitter account of the national team.

Advertisement In it, the players are seen making a military salute with the tweet indicating the players “have dedicated their victory to our brave soldiers and fellow martyrs”.

SUBSCRIBE TO SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Get updates direct to your inbox SUBMIT By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy Thank you for your subscription. other newsletters. You can also view our

In Turkey, it is common for celebrities, including footballers, to show their support for the security forces after attacks or during military operations.

The Turkish offensive began on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump ordered American troops to pull back from the border area of northeast Syria.