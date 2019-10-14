Channels

Naama Issachar takes a selfie in Israel in this undated picture. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Middle East

Israel asks Vladimir Putin to pardon US-Israeli woman jailed for Moscow airport transit drugs

  • Naama Issachar’s family say she is being punished disproportionately to pressure Israel into freeing a Russian held in Israel on a US extradition request
Topic |   Vladimir Putin
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:51am, 14 Oct, 2019

Naama Issachar takes a selfie in Israel in this undated picture. Photo: Handout via Reuters
A US-Israeli citizen was jailed in Russia for possessing cannabis. Photo: Alamy
Russia & Central Asia

Russia jails US-Israeli woman Naama Issachar for 7½ years on drug charges

  • She was arrested in April while in transit in a Moscow airport and accused of having nine grammes of cannabis in her bag
  • Israel said the ruling was ‘heavy and disproportionate’
Topic |   Russia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:36am, 12 Oct, 2019

A US-Israeli citizen was jailed in Russia for possessing cannabis. Photo: Alamy
