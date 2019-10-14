Naama Issachar takes a selfie in Israel in this undated picture. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Israel asks Vladimir Putin to pardon US-Israeli woman jailed for Moscow airport transit drugs
- Naama Issachar’s family say she is being punished disproportionately to pressure Israel into freeing a Russian held in Israel on a US extradition request
Topic | Vladimir Putin
Naama Issachar takes a selfie in Israel in this undated picture. Photo: Handout via Reuters
A US-Israeli citizen was jailed in Russia for possessing cannabis. Photo: Alamy
Russia jails US-Israeli woman Naama Issachar for 7½ years on drug charges
- She was arrested in April while in transit in a Moscow airport and accused of having nine grammes of cannabis in her bag
- Israel said the ruling was ‘heavy and disproportionate’
Topic | Russia
A US-Israeli citizen was jailed in Russia for possessing cannabis. Photo: Alamy