Turkish soldiers in armoured personnel carriers move through the town of Tukhar, north of Syria's northern city of Manbij. Photo: AFP
Trump to sanction Turkey after he gave green light to Syria invasion
- Trump orders sanctions on Turkey as US forces scramble for Syria exit
- The Turks began attacks in Syria last week against Kurdish fighters
Mourners attend a funeral for Kurdish political leader Hevrin Khalaf and others including civilians and Kurdish fighters, in the northeastern Syrian Kurdish town of Derik. Photo: AFP
Kurdish fighters announce deal with Syria to deploy troops as Turkish offensive takes tolls
- The announcement on Sunday came as the US ordered the withdrawal of almost its entire ground force in Syria
- The Kurds feel they have been betrayed by the US, their once formidable ally in the fight against Islamic State
