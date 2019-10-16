Channels

A Syrian soldier in the town of Tall Tamr in the countryside of Syria’s Hasakah province on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Middle East

Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo heading to Turkey as Russia moves to fill Syria void left by US

  • US vice-president to press Erdogan to halt offensive against Kurdish fighters
  • Moscow says Russian troops are patrolling front lines between Turkish and Syrian army positions to keep them apart
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 6:56am, 16 Oct, 2019

Turkish soldiers in armoured personnel carriers move through the town of Tukhar, north of Syria's northern city of Manbij. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Donald Trump slaps sanctions on Turkey, demands ceasefire in Syria

  • Trump orders sanctions on Turkey as US forces scramble for Syria exit
  • The Turks began attacks in Syria last week against Kurdish fighters following the exit of US troops
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 8:36pm, 15 Oct, 2019

Turkish soldiers in armoured personnel carriers move through the town of Tukhar, north of Syria's northern city of Manbij. Photo: AFP
