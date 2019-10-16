Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses legislators in Parliament. Photo: AP
Middle East

Turkey’s Erdogan rebukes Nato allies, vows to continue assault in Syria ‘until last breath’

  • In an address in parliament, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Turkey would retaliate hard against any sanctions
  • He rejected any attempt to broker a truce as US Vice-President Mike Pence travels to Turkey in the hope of negotiating a ceasefire
Topic |   Turkey
SCMP

DPA  

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:36pm, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses legislators in Parliament. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Turkish soldiers in armoured personnel carriers move through the town of Tukhar, north of Syria's northern city of Manbij. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Donald Trump slaps sanctions on Turkey, demands ceasefire in Syria

  • Trump orders sanctions on Turkey as US forces scramble for Syria exit
  • The Turks began attacks in Syria last week against Kurdish fighters following the exit of US troops
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 8:36pm, 15 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Turkish soldiers in armoured personnel carriers move through the town of Tukhar, north of Syria's northern city of Manbij. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.