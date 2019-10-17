Turkey-backed fighters at the Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain. Photo: AFP
Mike Pence in Turkey to halt Syria offensive as threat of further sanctions loom
- Ankara has rebuffed international pressure to curb its military offensive against Kurdish militants in Syria
- As Trump battled to control the political damage, the White House released a letter he had sent to Erdogan, in which he urged the Turkish president not to be a ‘fool’
Topic | Turkey
