US Vice-President Mike Pence (right) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrive to address a news conference at the US embassy in Ankara, Turkey, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Turkey agrees to ‘immediate’ 120-hour ceasefire in Syria, US Vice-President Mike Pence says
- Announcement comes after five hours of talks between Pence and Turkish leader Erdogan
- As part of agreement, US will not impose further sanctions on Ankara
Topic | Syrian conflict
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media at the South Lawn of the White House on October 10. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump has ‘meltdown’ after House votes overwhelmingly to condemn his Syria pull-out
- White House meeting cut short after president called Speaker Nancy Pelosi a ‘third-rate politician’
- Trump wrote letter to Turkey’s Erdogan warning him not to be a ‘tough guy’ or ‘fool’ and to work out ‘good deal’ over Syria
Topic | Donald Trump
