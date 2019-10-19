A Lebanese demonstrator stands in front of a tyre fire during a protest in southern Lebanon on Friday. Photo: AFP
Protests sweep Lebanon as fury at ‘totally corrupt’ ruling elite grows
- Thousands march in streets, burning tyres and blocking roads as they demand that leaders step down
- Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri blames political rivals, gives government 72-hour deadline to stop blocking his reforms
