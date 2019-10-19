Channels

Turkish soldiers on a truck drive back from Syria on Friday, in the border town of Akcakale in southeastern Turkey. Photo: AP Photo
Middle East

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatens to restart Syria offensive, as scattered fighting flares despite ceasefire

  • Ankara warns Kurdish forces to withdraw from border ‘safe zone’, while Kurds say they are still being targeted by air and artillery attacks
  • Trump says Erdogan assured him over phone that he ‘very much wants ceasefire to work’
Topic |   Turkey
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:09am, 19 Oct, 2019

US Vice-President Mike Pence (right) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrive to address a news conference at the US embassy in Ankara, Turkey, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Turkey agrees ceasefire in Syria, prompting Donald Trump to celebrate ‘tough love’ at rally

  • Trump paved the way for the week-long Turkish incursion by withdrawing US troops
  • He celebrated the deal and insisted it had been wise for him to allow Turkish forces to invade and attack Kurds
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:14pm, 18 Oct, 2019

