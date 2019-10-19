Turkish soldiers on a truck drive back from Syria on Friday, in the border town of Akcakale in southeastern Turkey. Photo: AP Photo
Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatens to restart Syria offensive, as scattered fighting flares despite ceasefire
- Ankara warns Kurdish forces to withdraw from border ‘safe zone’, while Kurds say they are still being targeted by air and artillery attacks
- Trump says Erdogan assured him over phone that he ‘very much wants ceasefire to work’
