Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a summit in Istanbul on Saturday, October 19. Photo: AP
Turkish president Erdogan vows to ‘crush the heads’ of Kurdish forces if they do not withdraw
- Turkey has agreed to suspend its Syria offensive for five days if Kurdish forces withdraw from a proposed safe zone
- A Kurdish commander has accused Turkey of sabotaging a US-brokered truce by blocking the withdrawal of his forces
Topic | Turkey
