A Lebanese protester lifts a placard during a rally in downtown Beirut on the third day of demonstrations against tax increases and official corruption. Photo: AFP
Tens of thousands protest against tax increases and corruption in Lebanon for third day
- Third day of action threatens to topple Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s fragile coalition government
Topic | Human rights
A Lebanese protester lifts a placard during a rally in downtown Beirut on the third day of demonstrations against tax increases and official corruption. Photo: AFP
A Lebanese demonstrator stands in front of a tyre fire during a protest in southern Lebanon on Friday. Photo: AFP
Protests sweep Lebanon as fury at ‘totally corrupt’ ruling elite grows
- Thousands march in streets, burning tyres and blocking roads as they demand that leaders step down
- Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri blames political rivals, gives government 72-hour deadline to stop blocking his reforms
Topic | Middle East
A Lebanese demonstrator stands in front of a tyre fire during a protest in southern Lebanon on Friday. Photo: AFP