Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Lebanese protester lifts a placard during a rally in downtown Beirut on the third day of demonstrations against tax increases and official corruption. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Tens of thousands protest against tax increases and corruption in Lebanon for third day

  • Third day of action threatens to topple Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s fragile coalition government
Topic |   Human rights
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:06am, 20 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Lebanese protester lifts a placard during a rally in downtown Beirut on the third day of demonstrations against tax increases and official corruption. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Lebanese demonstrator stands in front of a tyre fire during a protest in southern Lebanon on Friday. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Protests sweep Lebanon as fury at ‘totally corrupt’ ruling elite grows

  • Thousands march in streets, burning tyres and blocking roads as they demand that leaders step down
  • Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri blames political rivals, gives government 72-hour deadline to stop blocking his reforms
Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:35pm, 19 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Lebanese demonstrator stands in front of a tyre fire during a protest in southern Lebanon on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.