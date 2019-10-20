Mazloum Abdi, commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), attends a meeting with other commanders and representatives of the US-led coalition in the northwestern Syrian city of Hasakah. Photo: AFP
Commander of Syria’s Kurdish forces accuses Turkey of scuppering US-brokered ceasefire deal
- Mazloum Abdi, head of the Syrian Democratic Forces, says he wants to see a role for the US in Syria to counterbalance Russian influence in the region
Turkish soldiers on a truck drive back from Syria on Friday, in the border town of Akcakale in southeastern Turkey. Photo: AP Photo
Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatens to restart Syria offensive, as scattered fighting flares despite ceasefire
- Ankara warns Kurdish forces to withdraw from border ‘safe zone’, while Kurds say they are still being targeted by air and artillery attacks
- Trump says Erdogan assured him over phone that he ‘very much wants ceasefire to work’
