US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Pool via Reuters
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says US committed to Afghan peace after explosions kill at least 69 inside mosque
- The explosives that went off during Friday prayers were placed inside the mosque in the Jawdara area of the Haska Mena district
Topic | War in Afghanistan
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Pool via Reuters
Men carry an injured person to a hospital after a bomb blast at a mosque in Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
Bomb kills 62 inside Afghanistan mosque
- The explosion took place in eastern Nangarhar province and wounded 33 people
- The blast came a day after the UN said violence in the country had reached ‘unacceptable’ levels
Topic | Afghanistan
Men carry an injured person to a hospital after a bomb blast at a mosque in Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters