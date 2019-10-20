Channels

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Pool via Reuters
Middle East

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says US committed to Afghan peace after explosions kill at least 69 inside mosque

  • The explosives that went off during Friday prayers were placed inside the mosque in the Jawdara area of the Haska Mena district
Topic |   War in Afghanistan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:08am, 20 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Men carry an injured person to a hospital after a bomb blast at a mosque in Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
Russia & Central Asia

Bomb kills 62 inside Afghanistan mosque

  • The explosion took place in eastern Nangarhar province and wounded 33 people
  • The blast came a day after the UN said violence in the country had reached ‘unacceptable’ levels
Topic |   Afghanistan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:46pm, 18 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Men carry an injured person to a hospital after a bomb blast at a mosque in Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
