Lebanese protesters converge on downtown Beirut for a fourth day of demonstrations against tax increases and official corruption. Photo: AFP
Lebanon’s biggest cities come to a standstill as hundreds of thousands protest against government
- The streets of Beirut and other cities have filled with protesters for a fourth day
- The protests started in response to a proposed tax on calls via WhatsApp and other messaging services
A Lebanese demonstrator stands in front of a tyre fire during a protest in southern Lebanon on Friday. Photo: AFP
Protests sweep Lebanon as fury at ‘totally corrupt’ ruling elite grows
- Thousands march in streets, burning tyres and blocking roads as they demand that leaders step down
- Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri blames political rivals, gives government 72-hour deadline to stop blocking his reforms
