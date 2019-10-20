Channels

Lebanese protesters converge on downtown Beirut for a fourth day of demonstrations against tax increases and official corruption. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Lebanon’s biggest cities come to a standstill as hundreds of thousands protest against government

  • The streets of Beirut and other cities have filled with protesters for a fourth day
  • The protests started in response to a proposed tax on calls via WhatsApp and other messaging services
Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:57pm, 20 Oct, 2019

A Lebanese demonstrator stands in front of a tyre fire during a protest in southern Lebanon on Friday. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Protests sweep Lebanon as fury at ‘totally corrupt’ ruling elite grows

  • Thousands march in streets, burning tyres and blocking roads as they demand that leaders step down
  • Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri blames political rivals, gives government 72-hour deadline to stop blocking his reforms
Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:35pm, 19 Oct, 2019

