US Defence Secretary Mark Esper arrives in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
US Defence Secretary Mark Esper makes unannounced visit to Kabul in his first trip to Afghanistan since being named Pentagon chief
- Esper touched down on Sunday amid period of heightened tensions after Taliban talks collapsed
Topic | Afghanistan
A US soldier stands guard during a joint patrol with Turkish troops in the Syrian village of al-Hashisha. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump orders major withdrawal of US forces from northern Syria, days after vows to not ‘abandon’ regional partners
- US Defence Secretary Mark Esper makes announcement as Turkish forces continue their offensive against the Kurds in Syria
Topic | Syrian conflict
