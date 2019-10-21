Protesters wave Lebanese flags and shout anti-government slogans during a protest in front of Muhammad al-Amin Mosque in downtown Beirut. Photo: EPA-EFE
Lebanon’s main parties agree to reform package, scrapping controversial tax rises and privatisation amid mass protests
- The country’s top leaders replied on Sunday to Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s ultimatum, agreeing to scrap new taxes and privatise major companies
Lebanese protesters converge on downtown Beirut for a fourth day of demonstrations against tax increases and official corruption. Photo: AFP
Lebanon’s biggest cities come to a standstill as hundreds of thousands protest against government
- The streets of Beirut and other cities have filled with protesters for a fourth day
- The protests started in response to a proposed tax on calls via WhatsApp and other messaging services
