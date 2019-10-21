Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Turkey-backed Syrian fighter plays with a dog in the Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain. Photo: AP
Middle East

Kurdish-led forces withdraw from besieged Syria town amid shaky Turkey ceasefire deal

  • Turkey paused the offensive on Thursday for five days under a deal agreed between President Tayyip Erdogan and US Vice-President Mike Pence
  • Erdogan has warned that Turkey will resume the assault when the deadline expires on Tuesday if Kurdish forces had not pulled back from the safe zone
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:06pm, 21 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Turkey-backed Syrian fighter plays with a dog in the Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media at the South Lawn of the White House on October 10. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump has ‘meltdown’ after House votes overwhelmingly to condemn his Syria pull-out

  • White House meeting cut short after president called Speaker Nancy Pelosi a ‘third-rate politician’
  • Trump wrote letter to Turkey’s Erdogan warning him not to be a ‘tough guy’ or ‘fool’ and to work out ‘good deal’ over Syria
Topic |   Donald Trump
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:26am, 17 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media at the South Lawn of the White House on October 10. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.