A Turkey-backed Syrian fighter plays with a dog in the Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain. Photo: AP
Kurdish-led forces withdraw from besieged Syria town amid shaky Turkey ceasefire deal
- Turkey paused the offensive on Thursday for five days under a deal agreed between President Tayyip Erdogan and US Vice-President Mike Pence
- Erdogan has warned that Turkey will resume the assault when the deadline expires on Tuesday if Kurdish forces had not pulled back from the safe zone
Topic | Syrian conflict
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media at the South Lawn of the White House on October 10. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump has ‘meltdown’ after House votes overwhelmingly to condemn his Syria pull-out
- White House meeting cut short after president called Speaker Nancy Pelosi a ‘third-rate politician’
- Trump wrote letter to Turkey’s Erdogan warning him not to be a ‘tough guy’ or ‘fool’ and to work out ‘good deal’ over Syria
Topic | Donald Trump
