Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the swearing-in session of the 22nd Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on October 3. Photo: EPA-EFE
Benjamin Netanyahu fails to form government, plunging Israel into political uncertainty
- Prime minister returns mandate to President Reuven Rivlin, who will ask Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to form ruling coalition
- If Gantz fails during 28-day window, lawmakers could make unprecedented move to support third candidate, or send country into third election in less than a year
Topic | Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Reuters
Benjamin Netanyahu’s time may be up as Israeli parties meet for coalition talks after deadlocked election
- The end of the Netanyahu era would be an extraordinary moment in Israeli politics
- He is the country’s longest-serving prime minister, having held the post for a total of more than 13 years
