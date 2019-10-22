Channels

Residents angry over the US withdrawal from Syria hurl potatoes at American military vehicles in the town of Qamishli, northern Syria. Photo: AP
Middle East

‘Escaping like rats’: angry Syrian Kurds hurl potatoes at convoy of withdrawing US troops

  • For many Kurdish residents in Syria, the pull-out of US troops by President Donald Trump roused feelings of abandonment
Topic |   Syrian conflict
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 11:51am, 22 Oct, 2019

Turkish troops are deployed in Syria’s northern region of Manbij in mid-October. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Turkey hits back at China’s call to stop military action in Syria

  • Turkish ambassador Emin Onen urges Beijing to stand with Ankara to fight terrorism
Topic |   Turkey
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 2:48am, 22 Oct, 2019

