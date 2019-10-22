Residents angry over the US withdrawal from Syria hurl potatoes at American military vehicles in the town of Qamishli, northern Syria. Photo: AP
‘Escaping like rats’: angry Syrian Kurds hurl potatoes at convoy of withdrawing US troops
- For many Kurdish residents in Syria, the pull-out of US troops by President Donald Trump roused feelings of abandonment
Topic | Syrian conflict
Residents angry over the US withdrawal from Syria hurl potatoes at American military vehicles in the town of Qamishli, northern Syria. Photo: AP
Turkish troops are deployed in Syria’s northern region of Manbij in mid-October. Photo: AP
Turkey hits back at China’s call to stop military action in Syria
- Turkish ambassador Emin Onen urges Beijing to stand with Ankara to fight terrorism
Topic | Turkey
Turkish troops are deployed in Syria’s northern region of Manbij in mid-October. Photo: AP