Protesters sing ‘Baby Shark’ to calm this spooked toddler. Photo: YouTube
‘Baby Shark’ song unites angry protesters in Lebanon after adorable toddler video goes viral
- Catchy children’s song used to soothe toddler becomes rallying cry in Lebanon’s biggest demonstrations in 15 years
Topic | Middle East
Protesters sing ‘Baby Shark’ to calm this spooked toddler. Photo: YouTube
Protesters wave Lebanese flags and shout anti-government slogans during a protest in front of Muhammad al-Amin Mosque in downtown Beirut. Photo: EPA-EFE
Lebanon’s main parties agree to reform package, scrapping controversial tax rises and privatisation amid mass protests
- The country’s top leaders replied on Sunday to Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s ultimatum, agreeing to scrap new taxes and privatise major companies
Topic | Middle East
Protesters wave Lebanese flags and shout anti-government slogans during a protest in front of Muhammad al-Amin Mosque in downtown Beirut. Photo: EPA-EFE