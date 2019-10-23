Channels

Protesters sing ‘Baby Shark’ to calm this spooked toddler. Photo: YouTube
Middle East

‘Baby Shark’ song unites angry protesters in Lebanon after adorable toddler video goes viral

  • Catchy children’s song used to soothe toddler becomes rallying cry in Lebanon’s biggest demonstrations in 15 years
Topic |   Middle East
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:41am, 23 Oct, 2019

Protesters sing ‘Baby Shark’ to calm this spooked toddler. Photo: YouTube
Protesters wave Lebanese flags and shout anti-government slogans during a protest in front of Muhammad al-Amin Mosque in downtown Beirut. Photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East

Lebanon’s main parties agree to reform package, scrapping controversial tax rises and privatisation amid mass protests

  • The country’s top leaders replied on Sunday to Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s ultimatum, agreeing to scrap new taxes and privatise major companies
Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:13am, 22 Oct, 2019

Protesters wave Lebanese flags and shout anti-government slogans during a protest in front of Muhammad al-Amin Mosque in downtown Beirut. Photo: EPA-EFE
