Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks about Syria in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Donald Trump announces sanctions against Turkey lifted as ceasefire in northern Syria now deemed ‘permanent’

  • Trump said he had ordered sanctions imposed on Turkey to be removed in response to its moves against the Kurds in Syria’s northeast
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:37am, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks about Syria in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Turkish troops are deployed in Syria’s northern region of Manbij in mid-October. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Turkey hits back at China’s call to stop military action in Syria

  • Turkish ambassador Emin Onen urges Beijing to stand with Ankara to fight terrorism
Topic |   Turkey
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 3:53pm, 23 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Turkish troops are deployed in Syria’s northern region of Manbij in mid-October. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.