Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. Photo: EPA-EFE
Saudi Arabia replaces foreign minister Ibrahim al-Assaf less than a year after his appointment, demotes him to minister of state
- Assaf will be replaced, by virtue of a royal decree, by the country’s ambassador to Germany Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud
Topic | Saudi Arabia
Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. Photo: EPA-EFE
Jason Momoa, Jackie Chan, Shah Rukh Khan and Jean-Claude Van Damme at the Joy Forum in Riyadh. Photo: Instagram
Jackie Chan says he wants to make films in Saudi Arabia after being honoured with award in Riyadh
- The 65-year-old Hong Kong martial arts star receives the Joy Excellence Award in Riyadh where he rubs shoulders with Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jason Momoa
- Chan says he’s already found a location for filming car stunts and action scenes
Topic | Jackie Chan
Jason Momoa, Jackie Chan, Shah Rukh Khan and Jean-Claude Van Damme at the Joy Forum in Riyadh. Photo: Instagram