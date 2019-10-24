Channels

Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. Photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East

Saudi Arabia replaces foreign minister Ibrahim al-Assaf less than a year after his appointment, demotes him to minister of state

  • Assaf will be replaced, by virtue of a royal decree, by the country’s ambassador to Germany Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:56am, 24 Oct, 2019

Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. Photo: EPA-EFE
Jason Momoa, Jackie Chan, Shah Rukh Khan and Jean-Claude Van Damme at the Joy Forum in Riyadh. Photo: Instagram
Kung Fu

Jackie Chan says he wants to make films in Saudi Arabia after being honoured with award in Riyadh

  • The 65-year-old Hong Kong martial arts star receives the Joy Excellence Award in Riyadh where he rubs shoulders with Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jason Momoa
  • Chan says he’s already found a location for filming car stunts and action scenes
Topic |   Jackie Chan
Unus Alladin

Unus Alladin  

Updated: 12:29pm, 17 Oct, 2019

Jason Momoa, Jackie Chan, Shah Rukh Khan and Jean-Claude Van Damme at the Joy Forum in Riyadh. Photo: Instagram
