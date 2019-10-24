US Secretary for Defence Mark Esper speaks at the Concert Noble in Brussels. Photo: AFP
US defence secretary Mark Esper slams Turkey over Syria invasion, says it is ‘heading in the wrong direction’
- Esper lashed out at Turkey, saying its ‘unwarranted’ military assault in Syria jeopardises gains made against Islamic State
- He also repeated warnings about the increasing threats from China and Russia
Boys stand at a back of a truck as they flee Ras al Ain town in Syria on Wednesday. Photo: Rodi Said
US senators propose tough sanctions on Turkey after Syria attack
- Bipartisan move targets Turkish President Erdogan and other leaders, as well as any foreign national who provides support to country’s military
- Bill would trigger sanctions unless Trump administration certifies to Congress every 90 days that Turkey is not operating in Syrian territory
