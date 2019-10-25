A man watches as a Russian armoured vehicle passes through a street in the northeastern Syrian town of Amuda on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump shifts focus to Syria oilfields after US troop pull-out
- US president slammed over tweet saying ‘it is time for Kurds to start heading to the oil region’
- Pentagon says it will send more forces to eastern Syria to ‘reinforce’ control of oilfields and prevent them from ‘falling back to into hands of Isis’
US Secretary for Defence Mark Esper speaks at the Concert Noble in Brussels. Photo: AFP
US defence secretary Mark Esper slams Turkey over Syria invasion, says it is ‘heading in the wrong direction’
- Esper lashed out at Turkey, saying its ‘unwarranted’ military assault in Syria jeopardises gains made against Islamic State
- He also repeated warnings about the increasing threats from China and Russia
