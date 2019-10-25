Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: AP
Turkey’s Erdogan sues French magazine Le Point over ‘eradicator’ cover
- The magazine published a picture of the president giving a military salute with the subtitle ‘Ethnic cleansing: the Erdogan method’
- In a petition presented to a prosecutor’s office, Erdogan’s lawyer said the cover was ‘publicly insulting’ to the leader
Topic | Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: AP
Mazloum Abdi, commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), attends a meeting with other commanders and representatives of the US-led coalition in the northwestern Syrian city of Hasakah. Photo: AFP
Commander of Syria’s Kurdish forces accuses Turkey of scuppering US-brokered ceasefire deal
- Mazloum Abdi, head of the Syrian Democratic Forces, says he wants to see a role for the US in Syria to counterbalance Russian influence in the region
Topic | Turkey
Mazloum Abdi, commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), attends a meeting with other commanders and representatives of the US-led coalition in the northwestern Syrian city of Hasakah. Photo: AFP