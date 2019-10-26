Channels

Vladimir Putin (R) with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Xinhua
Middle East

Erdogan says Turkey will clear ‘terrorists’ from Syria border if Russia deal fails

  • Erdogan and Putin agreed a deal in which Moscow will ‘facilitate the removal’ of the fighters from within 30km of the border
  • For Ankara, the Syrian Kurdish militia is as dangerous as the outlawed PKK, which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984
Updated: 10:00pm, 26 Oct, 2019

Vladimir Putin (R) with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Xinhua
Middle East

US defence secretary Mark Esper slams Turkey over Syria invasion, says it is ‘heading in the wrong direction’

  • Esper lashed out at Turkey, saying its ‘unwarranted’ military assault in Syria jeopardises gains made against Islamic State
  • He also repeated warnings about the increasing threats from China and Russia
Updated: 9:15pm, 24 Oct, 2019

