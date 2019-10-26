Vladimir Putin (R) with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Xinhua
Erdogan says Turkey will clear ‘terrorists’ from Syria border if Russia deal fails
- Erdogan and Putin agreed a deal in which Moscow will ‘facilitate the removal’ of the fighters from within 30km of the border
- For Ankara, the Syrian Kurdish militia is as dangerous as the outlawed PKK, which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984
US defence secretary Mark Esper slams Turkey over Syria invasion, says it is ‘heading in the wrong direction’
- Esper lashed out at Turkey, saying its ‘unwarranted’ military assault in Syria jeopardises gains made against Islamic State
- He also repeated warnings about the increasing threats from China and Russia
