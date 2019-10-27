A US military vehicle, part of a convoy arriving from northern Iraq, drives past an oil pump jack in the countryside of Syria's northeastern city of Qamishli. Photo: AFP
US accused of ‘banditry’ as it bolsters troop numbers at Syrian oilfields
- US sends troop reinforcements to eastern Syria prevent Isis and other actors from gaining access to oilfields
- Russia responds by accusing the United States of ‘international banditry’, whose aim is to seize and control the oilfields
Residents angry over the US withdrawal from Syria hurl potatoes at American military vehicles in the town of Qamishli, northern Syria. Photo: AP
‘Escaping like rats’: angry Syrian Kurds hurl potatoes at convoy of withdrawing US troops
- For many Kurdish residents in Syria, the pull-out of US troops by President Donald Trump roused feelings of abandonment
