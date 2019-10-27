Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces in Baghdad, Iraq. Photo; Reuters
Iraq’s PM orders deployment of elite counterterrorism troops after new protest bloodshed
- Protests have resumed in Iraq after a wave of anti-government protests earlier this month were violently put down
- At least 67 protesters killed in two days of anti-government rallies in the capital and southern cities
Topic | Iraq
An Iraqi protester takes cover in the Iraqi capital Baghdad's central Khellani Square. Photo: AFP
How Iraqis are dodging internet blackout to tell world about protest bloodshed
- Largely spontaneous gatherings of demonstrators have swelled despite an internet blackout
- Nearly 100 people have been killed and 4,000 wounded since the protests began in Baghdad and spread to cities across the south
