US President Donald Trump speaks announcing at the White House on Sunday that Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead after being targeted by a US military raid in Syria. Photo: AP
How Donald Trump gabbed too much about the raid that killed Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
- President went into unusual detail about Syria mission, talking about tactics, number of helicopters used and route troops took back to base
- Information Trump revealed could help terrorists piece together how US forces gather intelligence and execute such dangerous missions
Islamic State’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi appeared for the first time in five years in a propaganda video in April this year. File photo: AFP
US President Trump announces death of Isis leader Baghdadi
- The president says Baghdadi fled into a tunnel with three of his children and detonated a suicide vest after being targeted in a US military raid in Syria
- Trump also claims the raid that took out the Isis head was a bigger deal than the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden
