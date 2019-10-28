Iraqi medical students take part in an anti-government demonstration in the central holy shrine city of Najaf on Monday. Photo: AFP
Iraq’s new ‘PUBG generation’ takes to the streets as military responds with overnight curfew
- Young anti-government protesters flooded the country’s streets on Monday in defiance of arrest and violence that has so far left more than 200 dead
- In response to the spreading protests, the Iraqi army announced it would impose an overnight curfew in the capital for six hours from midnight
Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces in Baghdad, Iraq. Photo; Reuters
Iraq’s PM orders deployment of elite counterterrorism troops after new protest bloodshed
- Protests have resumed in Iraq after a wave of anti-government protests earlier this month were violently put down
- At least 67 protesters killed in two days of anti-government rallies in the capital and southern cities
