US Defence Secretary Mark Esper (left) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley hold a news conference at the Pentagon on Monday. Photo: AFP
Syrian Kurds took Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s underwear for DNA test to confirm Isis chief’s identity before he was ‘buried at sea’
- US military dog becomes unlikely hero of raid, incurring injuries as it chased Baghdadi down dead-end tunnel
- Isis leader’s body dumped at sea at unnamed location, similar to 2011 sea burial of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden
Topic | Islamic State
US Defence Secretary Mark Esper (left) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley hold a news conference at the Pentagon on Monday. Photo: AFP
The killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by US forces leaves Islamic State without an obvious leader. File photo: AP
Isis still a threat after Trump declared its leader Baghdadi ‘died like a dog’ and his followers were ‘frightened puppies’
- The extremist group has ambitions to rebuild, and it remains a dangerous threat in Iraq, Afghanistan and beyond
Topic | Islamic State
The killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by US forces leaves Islamic State without an obvious leader. File photo: AP