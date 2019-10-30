Lebanese security forces contain clashes between demonstrators and counterprotesters in the centre of Beirut on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Lebanon Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigns as crisis turns violent
- Announcement comes after Hezbollah supporters attack and destroy camp set up by anti-government demonstrators in Beirut
- Country rocked by protests as it faces worst economic crisis since 1975-90 civil war
Hong Kong police clash with anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Causeway Bay on October 6. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong, Chile, Iraq, Lebanon: protests erupt around the world
- Protests flare around the world, each with its own trigger, but many of the underlying frustrations are similar
