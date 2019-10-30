Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lebanese security forces contain clashes between demonstrators and counterprotesters in the centre of Beirut on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Lebanon Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigns as crisis turns violent

  • Announcement comes after Hezbollah supporters attack and destroy camp set up by anti-government demonstrators in Beirut
  • Country rocked by protests as it faces worst economic crisis since 1975-90 civil war
Topic |   Middle East
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:05am, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lebanese security forces contain clashes between demonstrators and counterprotesters in the centre of Beirut on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hong Kong police clash with anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Causeway Bay on October 6. Photo: Reuters
World

Hong Kong, Chile, Iraq, Lebanon: protests erupt around the world

  • Protests flare around the world, each with its own trigger, but many of the underlying frustrations are similar
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 8:50am, 27 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong police clash with anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Causeway Bay on October 6. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.