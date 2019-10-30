Some of the detainees are teenagers, and none of them have been under the sun even once in months or more. Photo: AFP
Inside the Syrian prison where scrawny Isis suspects pack crowded cells
- Many of the prisoners are all skin and bones, some of them wounded from battle
- Kurdish forces have repeatedly warned that Turkey’s invasion of Syria could result in mass prison breaks
The killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by US forces leaves Islamic State without an obvious leader. File photo: AP
Isis still a threat after Trump declared its leader Baghdadi ‘died like a dog’ and his followers were ‘frightened puppies’
- The extremist group has ambitions to rebuild, and it remains a dangerous threat in Iraq, Afghanistan and beyond
