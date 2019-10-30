UN Syria envoy Geir Pedersen, centre, shakes hands with members of the country’s government after the first meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva. Photo: EPA
Syria’s warring sides launch direct talks for first time in more than 8 years
- Previous rounds of talks saw UN mediators having to shuttle between delegations that could not bring themselves to meet face to face
- Expectations have been dampened by the government’s recent gains, which could decrease its willingness to make concessions to its opponents
Topic | Syrian conflict
Vladimir Putin (R) with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Xinhua
Erdogan says Turkey will clear ‘terrorists’ from Syria border if Russia deal fails
- Erdogan and Putin agreed a deal in which Moscow will ‘facilitate the removal’ of the fighters from within 30km of the border
- For Ankara, the Syrian Kurdish militia is as dangerous as the outlawed PKK, which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984
Topic | Turkey
