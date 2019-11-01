Late Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is seen in an undated picture released on Wednesday. Isis has confirmed Baghdadi’s death. Photo: US Department of Defence via Reuters
Islamic State names Baghdadi successor, slamming ‘crazy old man’ Donald Trump and threatening revenge on US
- Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi picked as replacement, according to audio statement released by jihadist group
- Spokesman says Isis council met immediately after confirming leader’s death
Video of the raid is displayed as Marine General Kenneth McKenzie briefs reporters at the Pentagon on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Pentagon releases Baghdadi raid video, showing Isis leader’s compound flattened ‘like a parking lot’ by bombs
- Footage shows US special operations forces closing in and US aircraft firing on militants nearby
- General does not confirm or refute Trump’s claim that Baghdadi ‘died a coward – crying, whimpering, screaming’
