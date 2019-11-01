Tear gas is fired during clashes between anti-government protesters and Iraqi security forces near Tahrir Square in Baghdad on Thursday. Photo: dpa
Iraq using ‘skull-piercing’ tear gas grenades to kill rather than disperse protesters, Amnesty International says
- At least five demonstrators killed in unprecedented use of weapon, according to rights watchdog
- Iraqi prime minister says he is willing to resign as protests continue to rock country
Iraqi medical students take part in an anti-government demonstration in the central holy shrine city of Najaf on Monday. Photo: AFP
Iraq’s new ‘PUBG generation’ of protesters take to the streets as military responds with overnight curfew
- Young anti-government protesters flooded the country’s streets on Monday in defiance of arrest and violence that has left more than 200 dead
- In response to the spreading protests, the Iraqi army said it would impose an overnight curfew in the capital for six hours from midnight
