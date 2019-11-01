Channels

Iranian revolutionary students climb the US embassy's gate in Tehran in 1979. Photo: AFP
Middle East

40 years on, Iranians recall 1979 US Embassy hostage crisis

  • On November 4, 1979, students overran the complex to demand Washington hand over an ousted ruler after he was admitted to a US hospital
  • It took 444 days for the crisis to end with the release of 52 Americans, but the US broke off diplomatic relations with Iran in 1980 and ties have been frozen ever since
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:12pm, 1 Nov, 2019

Smoke billows after a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US launched cyberstrike on Iran after attack on Saudi oil facilities, officials say

  • The US, Saudi Arabia, Britain, France and Germany have publicly blamed the September 14 attack on Iran, which denied involvement in the strike
  • Publicly, the Pentagon has responded by sending thousands of additional troops and equipment to bolster Saudi defences
Topic |   Iran
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:11pm, 16 Oct, 2019

