Members of the Turkish forces and allied Syrian rebels patrol in Tel Abyad, Syria. Photo: Xinhua
Middle East

Turkey pins blame on Kurdish militia after 12 people killed and 30 injured in car bombing in Syrian town

  • The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said pro-Turkey fighters and civilians were among the dead and injured in Tel Abyad
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:08am, 3 Nov, 2019

Members of the Turkish forces and allied Syrian rebels patrol in Tel Abyad, Syria. Photo: Xinhua
Vladimir Putin (R) with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Xinhua
Middle East

Erdogan says Turkey will clear ‘terrorists’ from Syria border if Russia deal fails

  • Erdogan and Putin agreed a deal in which Moscow will ‘facilitate the removal’ of the fighters from within 30km of the border
  • For Ankara, the Syrian Kurdish militia is as dangerous as the outlawed PKK, which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984
Topic |   Turkey
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:00pm, 26 Oct, 2019

Vladimir Putin (R) with Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Xinhua
