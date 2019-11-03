Members of the Turkish forces and allied Syrian rebels patrol in Tel Abyad, Syria. Photo: Xinhua
Turkey pins blame on Kurdish militia after 12 people killed and 30 injured in car bombing in Syrian town
- The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said pro-Turkey fighters and civilians were among the dead and injured in Tel Abyad
Topic | Syrian conflict
Vladimir Putin (R) with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Xinhua
Erdogan says Turkey will clear ‘terrorists’ from Syria border if Russia deal fails
- Erdogan and Putin agreed a deal in which Moscow will ‘facilitate the removal’ of the fighters from within 30km of the border
- For Ankara, the Syrian Kurdish militia is as dangerous as the outlawed PKK, which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984
Topic | Turkey
