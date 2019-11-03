Iraqi women take part at an anti-government protest in the holy city of Najaf. Photo: Reuters
Violence continues in Baghdad as Iraqi anti-government protesters and security forces clash
- Riot police deployed along the bridges on Saturday fired tear gas to keep back protesters, who have dug in to their positions behind their own barricade
Topic | Iraq
Iraqi women take part at an anti-government protest in the holy city of Najaf. Photo: Reuters
Iraqi security forces chase anti-government protesters who set fire during a demonstration in Baghdad. Photo: AP Photo
Eight more killed in fresh clashes in Iraqi capital as death toll from continued violent protests soars past 100
- Protesters in several parts of the Shiite stronghold of Sadr City burned tyres and launched fireworks towards police
Topic | Iraq
Iraqi security forces chase anti-government protesters who set fire during a demonstration in Baghdad. Photo: AP Photo