Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Iraqi women take part at an anti-government protest in the holy city of Najaf. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Violence continues in Baghdad as Iraqi anti-government protesters and security forces clash

  • Riot police deployed along the bridges on Saturday fired tear gas to keep back protesters, who have dug in to their positions behind their own barricade
Topic |   Iraq
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:34am, 3 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Iraqi women take part at an anti-government protest in the holy city of Najaf. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Iraqi security forces chase anti-government protesters who set fire during a demonstration in Baghdad. Photo: AP Photo
Middle East

Eight more killed in fresh clashes in Iraqi capital as death toll from continued violent protests soars past 100

  • Protesters in several parts of the Shiite stronghold of Sadr City burned tyres and launched fireworks towards police
Topic |   Iraq
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:32am, 7 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Iraqi security forces chase anti-government protesters who set fire during a demonstration in Baghdad. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.